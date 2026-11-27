Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.69% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company's stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a global investment management firm that provides active investment strategies to institutional and individual investors. The firm manages portfolios through specialized investment teams, each with its own investment approach and research process. Its offerings include equity and fixed-income strategies spanning a range of styles, market sectors and geographies. These strategies are available through vehicles such as mutual funds and separate accounts, serving clients including institutions and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

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