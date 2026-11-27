Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Arvinas in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arvinas from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arvinas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Evercore set a $14.00 price target on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company's stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.41 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Arvinas's revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc. is a biotechnology company based in New Haven, Connecticut, that develops medicines using targeted protein degradation. Founded in 2013, the company applies its PROTAC technology to direct disease-related proteins for removal by the body's natural protein-disposal system. Its research focuses primarily on cancer, including investigational therapies designed to target estrogen and androgen receptors. The company's programs include vepdegestrant, an estrogen receptor degrader being developed with Pfizer for certain forms of breast cancer, as well as androgen receptor degraders being studied for prostate cancer.

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