Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARXS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arxis from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arxis from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arxis from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Arxis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arxis in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arxis news, insider Kevin Perhamus sold 25,000 shares of Arxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $1,273,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,548,133 shares in the company, valued at $180,670,932.36. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Sealfon sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $768,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,068,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,696,018.33. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,824,600 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arxis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arxis by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,558 shares of the company's stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 110,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,936,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arxis by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Arxis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,052,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,974,000 after buying an additional 69,510 shares during the period.

Arxis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARXS opened at $50.71 on Friday. Arxis has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

About Arxis

Arxis, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of engineered components and systems used in aerospace and defense applications. Its products support aircraft and other platforms, where specialized components are used in areas such as sensing, control and equipment operation. The company also serves select industrial markets with engineered products. Arxis operates through a portfolio of businesses that provide components and systems to customers across these end markets.

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