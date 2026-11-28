Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

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Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $208.40 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $160.30 and a one year high of $258.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. Asbury Automotive Group's revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company's stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 743.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,303 shares of the company's stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 223,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 352 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group is a U.S. automotive retailer that operates franchised new- and used-vehicle dealerships. Its dealerships sell vehicles from a range of manufacturers and offer related services, including vehicle financing and insurance products, maintenance and repairs, parts sales, and collision repair. The company also operates Clicklane, a digital platform that lets customers research, purchase, finance, and arrange delivery of vehicles online. Asbury was founded in 1995 and has expanded through acquisitions, including its 2021 purchase of Larry H. Miller Dealerships.

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