Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Astrana Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 16th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASTH

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Astrana Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,079 shares of the company's stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Astrana Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,729 shares of the company's stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 77.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,529 shares of the company's stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 209,731 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,088,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company's stock.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of ASTH opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc. is a physician-centric healthcare company that coordinates and delivers care through a network of primary care physicians, specialists and other providers. Its services include primary and specialty care, care coordination, hospital-based care and technology-enabled population health management. The company works with health plans and provider groups under value-based care arrangements, which emphasize coordinating care and managing patients' health needs across different settings.

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