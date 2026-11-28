Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

ATAT has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.70 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, September 13th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $511.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 269.0%. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is 47.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atour Lifestyle news, insider Lijun Gao sold 56,953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,138,585.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,407,292.95. The trade was a 47.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shoudong Wang sold 61,476 shares of Atour Lifestyle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,337,932.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,430.41. This trade represents a 68.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 78,559 shares of the company's stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 939.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 474,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,829,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is a China-based hospitality company that operates and franchises hotels under the Atour brand family. Founded in 2013, the company focuses on lodging that combines accommodation with lifestyle and cultural experiences. Atour's hotel brands serve different guest preferences and travel needs. The company primarily uses an asset-light model, managing hotels and providing brand, operating and support services to hotel owners and franchisees. In addition to its hotel business, Atour sells lifestyle products inspired by its guest experience, including bedding and other home goods through its Atour Planet retail business.

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