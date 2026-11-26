Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Avantor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avantor from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Avantor's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $805,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $56,577,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 425.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 556,871 shares of the company's stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 450,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a global provider of products and services used in life sciences, advanced technology and applied materials. Its customers include biopharmaceutical and healthcare companies, laboratories, universities and manufacturers. The company supplies chemicals, reagents, laboratory consumables and equipment, as well as materials used in biopharmaceutical production. Avantor also provides services such as procurement, inventory management and support for laboratory and production operations.

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