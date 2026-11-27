Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded AvePoint from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AvePoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AvePoint from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvePoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AvePoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Brown sold 72,606 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,961,557.04. The trade was a 21.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AvePoint by 161.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 933.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 60.9% in the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 26.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 109.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.13. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvePoint will post 0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint provides cloud-based software for managing, protecting and governing data in cloud collaboration environments. Its products help organizations back up and restore data, manage access and compliance policies, and migrate content between platforms. The company's offerings support services including Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Google Workspace. AvePoint also provides tools for data governance, records management and collaboration, serving organizations across a range of industries and geographies.

Further Reading

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