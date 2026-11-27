Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avnet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

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Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. Avnet has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Avnet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $916,146,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,897,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,177,100. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc. is a global distributor of electronic components and technology products. Its offerings include semiconductors, interconnect and electromechanical components, and embedded systems used in products across industries such as communications, industrial, automotive, and healthcare. In addition to distributing components, Avnet provides services that support customers throughout product development and manufacturing. These include engineering and design assistance, supply-chain management, procurement, inventory planning, and logistics.

Further Reading

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