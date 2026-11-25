Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP - Get Free Report) TSE: BLD have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.81.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.20 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

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Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $360.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP - Get Free Report) TSE: BLD last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 73.15%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,549 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 283,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company's stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems is a Canadian company that designs, develops and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products and systems. Its offerings include fuel cell stacks, modules and engines, along with related services and technical support. The company focuses on applications where fuel cells can provide electric power, particularly heavy-duty transportation. Its products are used or developed for buses, trucks, rail and marine vessels, as well as stationary and other power applications.

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