Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bradesco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rebel Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a decrease from Banco Bradesco's previous monthly dividend of $0.0038. Banco Bradesco's payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco is a Brazilian financial services company serving individuals, businesses and institutions. Founded in 1943 in Marília, São Paulo, it has grown into one of Brazil's major privately owned banking groups and is headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo. The company offers retail and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, credit and debit cards, payments and digital banking. Through its broader financial services operations, Bradesco also provides insurance, pension and capitalization products, asset management and brokerage services.

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