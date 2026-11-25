Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Bank First National from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Bank First National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd Sprang acquired 400 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $360,687.47. The trade was a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sistine Peter J. Van sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $287,493.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.80. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bank First National by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First National by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First National Price Performance

BFC stock opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $120.05 and a twelve month high of $159.10.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First National will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bank First National's payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company for Bank First, a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. It serves individuals, businesses and organizations through branches and digital banking services. The bank offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage services, and business banking solutions such as cash management. Its lending includes financing for businesses, agriculture and individuals. Bank First traces its roots to 1894 and has expanded across Wisconsin through branch growth and acquisitions.

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