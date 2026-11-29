BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $42,868,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company's stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 250,144 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,084,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 388,319 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.7%

BellRing Brands stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.61 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a consumer nutrition company focused on convenient, protein-rich products. Its portfolio includes Premier Protein, which offers ready-to-drink shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and Dymatize, which makes sports nutrition products such as protein powders and supplements. The company sells its products primarily in the United States and also serves consumers in international markets. Its products are available through a range of retail and online channels. BellRing became an independent publicly traded company in 2019 after its separation from Post Holdings.

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