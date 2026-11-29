Bending Spoons S.p.A. (NASDAQ:BSP - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSP. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bending Spoons in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on Bending Spoons and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Bending Spoons in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bending Spoons from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Bending Spoons in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bending Spoons

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSP. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bending Spoons in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,999,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bending Spoons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,461,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bending Spoons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,988,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Bending Spoons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bending Spoons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Bending Spoons Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:BSP opened at $45.34 on Friday. Bending Spoons has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78.

Bending Spoons (NASDAQ:BSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Bending Spoons had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter. Bending Spoons's revenue for the quarter was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bending Spoons will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bending Spoons Company Profile

Bending Spoons is an Italian technology company that develops and operates digital products, including mobile applications and online software services. Its offerings span areas such as note-taking, collaboration, video, and photo and video editing. The company's portfolio includes products and services such as Evernote, Meetup, Remini, and WeTransfer. Bending Spoons also grows its business by acquiring established digital products and investing in their development and operations. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bending Spoons serves users and businesses internationally.

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