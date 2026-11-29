Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $102.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.00 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Best Buy's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Best Buy

Investors following BBY have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article included BBY among retailers positioned to benefit from Thanksgiving and holiday shopping, citing deals, value offerings and resilient consumer spending as potential demand supports. Zacks holiday retail outlook

A Zacks article included BBY among retailers positioned to benefit from Thanksgiving and holiday shopping, citing deals, value offerings and resilient consumer spending as potential demand supports. Neutral Sentiment: Best Buy shares rose in Friday trading but lagged the broader market, according to MarketWatch; the stock was also near its 52-week high based on the supplied price data. MarketWatch trading report

Best Buy shares rose in Friday trading but lagged the broader market, according to MarketWatch; the stock was also near its 52-week high based on the supplied price data. Negative Sentiment: Tariff refunds helped margins, but that support may not repeat, creating a risk to future profitability. Analyst opinion is also mixed: DA Davidson downgraded BBY to Hold, Bank of America Securities issued a Sell rating, and Wedbush maintained Hold. Bank of America Securities rating

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $10,695,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Clark Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4,062.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 333 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy is a consumer electronics retailer that sells products through stores and digital channels. Its offerings include computers and tablets, mobile phones, televisions, appliances, home theater equipment, and accessories, along with related services. The company also provides technology support and services through Geek Squad, including product setup, installation, repair, and technical assistance for consumers and businesses. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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