Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $299.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.60 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a negative change from Bio-Techne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bio-Techne's payout ratio is 29.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $482,186,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,412,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,128 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,094.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 87,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company's stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne is a life sciences company that develops and supplies products and services used in biological research, drug development, and clinical diagnostics. Its offerings include proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, and small molecules, as well as instruments and analytical tools for studying cells and biological processes. The company also provides technologies for protein analysis, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology. Its portfolio includes products and services associated with brands such as R&D Systems, Tocris, ProteinSimple, and Advanced Cell Diagnostics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bio-Techne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bio-Techne wasn't on the list.

While Bio-Techne currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report