Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,930,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $95,268,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $85,311,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,908,506 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $84,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,434,033 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,504 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.55. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.91% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $180.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for rare diseases. Its research focuses on small-molecule and protein-based treatments, including therapies for conditions with limited treatment options. The company's principal commercial product is ORLADEYO (berotralstat), an oral medicine used to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks in eligible patients. BioCryst also develops investigational treatments for rare and complement-mediated diseases.

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