Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biohaven from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Biohaven from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Biohaven from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Biohaven by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 121,554 shares of the company's stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 79,640 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Biohaven by 1,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,534,612 shares of the company's stock worth $148,214,000 after buying an additional 16,127,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth $3,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company's stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for neurological, immunological and other serious diseases. Its research programs include potential therapies for epilepsy and autoimmune conditions, as well as medicines designed to target disease-related proteins and antibodies. The company's pipeline includes investigational candidates that act on ion channels and immune pathways. These programs are in development and are not approved medicines; Biohaven does not have a marketed product portfolio.

Further Reading

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