Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the forty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Block from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

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Block Price Performance

NYSE XYZ opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Block had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Block will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 12,614 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 392,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,418,525. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Eisen sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $8,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,077,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,912,808. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 298,716 shares of company stock worth $24,611,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $621,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Block by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,194,419 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $234,886,000 after purchasing an additional 494,083 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,682,854 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $203,897,000 after purchasing an additional 172,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Block by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 590,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,616 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Block, Inc. NYSE: XYZ, formerly known as Square, is a financial technology company that provides payment and commerce tools to businesses and financial services to consumers. Its Square ecosystem offers point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, and business management tools for merchants. Block's consumer business, Cash App, supports peer-to-peer payments and offers features such as direct deposit, debit cards, and access to investing and other financial services. The company also owns Afterpay, a buy-now, pay-later platform, and TIDAL, a music streaming service.

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