Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BORR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $3.55 price objective on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Research cut Borr Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Borr Drilling from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Harvey Snowling bought 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 445,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,189,585.04. The trade was a 205.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 167.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,491,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,639 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,508,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Borr Drilling by 55.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,746,179 shares of the company's stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 1,343,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,397,369 shares of the company's stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 789,214 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,422,598 shares of the company's stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:BORR opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.02. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.86 million. Analysts expect that Borr Drilling will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited is an offshore drilling contractor that provides jack-up rigs and related drilling services to oil and gas companies. Its rigs are designed for shallow-water operations, and the company supplies crews and operational support for offshore drilling projects. Founded in 2016, Borr Drilling built its fleet through acquisitions of jack-up rigs from other drilling companies. It serves customers in offshore markets around the world, including regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, West Africa and the North Sea.

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