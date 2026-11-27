Shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBOT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BBOT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 1,050.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,443 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $392,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted treatments for cancers driven by RAS and related signaling pathways. The company's research centers on disrupting molecular signals that help cancer cells grow and survive. Its development programs include drug candidates designed to target KRAS mutations and interactions between RAS and other cancer-related proteins. These investigational medicines are being studied for potential use in solid tumors; they are not approved treatments.

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