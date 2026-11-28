Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 22.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 186,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,422,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,887,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company's stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial is a U.S. life insurance and annuity company focused on helping individuals protect against financial risks and prepare for retirement. Its products include annuities designed to provide retirement income and life insurance policies that offer financial protection for families. The company distributes its products through independent agents and other financial professionals, including broker-dealers and banks. Brighthouse primarily serves customers in the United States. Brighthouse Financial became an independent, publicly traded company in 2017 after separating from MetLife.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brighthouse Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brighthouse Financial wasn't on the list.

While Brighthouse Financial currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report