Shares of Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

BRSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brightstar Lottery from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brightstar Lottery from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightstar Lottery and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brightstar Lottery

Brightstar Lottery Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE BRSL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Brightstar Lottery has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Brightstar Lottery will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightstar Lottery Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Brightstar Lottery's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.20%.

Institutional Trading of Brightstar Lottery

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brightstar Lottery by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 18,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery by 634.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightstar Lottery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brightstar Lottery by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company's stock.

About Brightstar Lottery

Brightstar Lottery plc provides technology, games and services to government and other regulated lottery organizations. Its offerings include draw-based and instant lottery games, lottery systems, retail terminals, digital platforms and operational services. The company serves lottery customers and their players across multiple international markets, supporting sales through retail outlets and online channels. Its work includes helping customers manage lottery operations and engage players across different platforms.

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