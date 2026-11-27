Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

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Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BKD stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $712.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $721.26 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 40,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,934,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 488,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Militia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 419,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 874,555 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 370,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living communities in the United States, serving older adults with a range of housing and care options. Its offerings include independent living, assisted living and memory care, with services tailored to residents' needs and levels of independence. Community services may include meals, housekeeping, transportation, wellness programs and social activities, alongside personal assistance and specialized support for residents with memory-related conditions.

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