Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBUC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Brookfield Business from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Brookfield Business from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Business from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Brookfield Business from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

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Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business during the third quarter worth approximately $3,641,535,000. Partners Value Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,562,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,873,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Business in the 2nd quarter worth $29,617,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Business Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,445.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Brookfield Business has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.16). Brookfield Business had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brookfield Business's payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

About Brookfield Business

Brookfield Business Corporation NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded investment company that provides exposure to a portfolio of businesses owned and operated by Brookfield Business Partners. Its investments focus primarily on business services and industrial operations. The portfolio has included companies involved in areas such as construction, infrastructure services, manufacturing and energy-related equipment. Brookfield seeks to build and develop its operating businesses over the long term, with activities spanning multiple industries and geographies.

Further Reading

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