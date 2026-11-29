Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BXP from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BXP in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

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BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. BXP has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $911.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.51 million. BXP had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BXP will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. BXP's payout ratio is presently 83.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BXP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,349,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BXP during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,471,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,769,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,793,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP Company Profile

BXP, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, acquires and manages commercial properties, with a primary focus on high-quality office buildings. Its portfolio also includes properties in other real estate categories, such as life sciences, residential, retail and hospitality. The company serves major U.S. markets including Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1970 as Boston Properties, it adopted the BXP name in 2024. BXP is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Owen Thomas, who has held the role since 2013.

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