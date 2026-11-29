Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research firms have commented on BY. Zacks Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

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Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $38.05 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.88 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Byline Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Stewart bought 1,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $44,787.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,496 shares in the company, valued at $289,420.56. This trade represents a 18.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,332 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Chicago and the parent of Byline Bank. The bank traces its history to 1914 and serves individuals, businesses and organizations primarily in the Chicago metropolitan area and surrounding communities. Byline Bank offers commercial and retail banking services, including business and consumer deposit accounts, commercial lending, mortgages and treasury management. It also provides specialized financing, such as Small Business Administration lending, along with wealth management services.

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