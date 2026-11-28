Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Camping World from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $11.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

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Camping World Stock Up 4.5%

Camping World stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $476.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.21. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Camping World's quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,264,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 731,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,293,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 435,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Camping World by 62.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,320 shares of the company's stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 420,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,084 shares of the company's stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 365,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company's stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a U.S.-based recreational vehicle retailer that sells new and pre-owned motorhomes, travel trailers and other RVs through a network of dealerships. The company also provides RV maintenance and repair services and sells parts, accessories and related products. Its offerings include financing and insurance products, extended service plans and other services for RV owners. Camping World also operates the Good Sam brand, which provides membership benefits and services such as roadside assistance and travel-related resources.

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