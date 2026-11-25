Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1%

CM stock opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $84.39 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 97.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the bank's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a diversified financial institution headquartered in Toronto, Canada. It traces its roots to the Canadian Bank of Commerce, founded in 1867, and was formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada. CIBC provides personal and business banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets services. Its offerings include deposit accounts, mortgages, lending, payment services, investment and financial advice, and financing and advisory services for businesses and institutional clients.

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