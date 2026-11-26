Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM - Get Free Report) NYSE: CM have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$168.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.50 to C$168.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$177.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.6%

TSE:CM opened at C$148.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$118.98 and a 52 week high of C$172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$159.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM - Get Free Report) NYSE: CM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of C$8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, insider Amy Florence South sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.41, for a total transaction of C$680,827.38. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

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