Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.3%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $94.06 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a C$0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company operates a freight rail network serving customers across Canada and the central United States. Its network connects the Atlantic and Pacific coasts with the Gulf of Mexico and links major ports, industrial centers and agricultural regions. The company transports a range of goods, including intermodal containers, grain and fertilizers, petroleum and chemicals, forest products, metals and minerals, and automotive products. Its services also include logistics and supply-chain offerings that support the movement of freight by rail and other modes.

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