Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.50 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of C$0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its operations span the energy value chain, from exploration and development to production, processing and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company produces a range of products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids, conventional crude oil and synthetic crude oil. Its operations include oil sands mining and upgrading, in-situ oil sands production, conventional oil and gas development, and offshore production.

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