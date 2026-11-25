Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.58.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "cautious" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $96.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a C$0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,424,162 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $801,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,983,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $657,672,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $604,797,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $583,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited NYSE: CP, known as CPKC, operates a transcontinental freight railway. Its network connects Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing rail transportation and related logistics services for businesses across North America. CPKC carries a range of goods, including grain and other agricultural products, intermodal freight, automotive shipments, energy products, chemicals, forest products and industrial materials. Its services include rail freight transportation, intermodal shipping and logistics solutions.

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