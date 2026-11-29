Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.38.

CAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotia raised their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD lifted their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CAS

Cascades Stock Up 1.2%

Cascades stock opened at C$16.46 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79.

Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cascades's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cascades news, insider Emmanuelle Migneault sold 3,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total value of C$60,122.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,000.69. The trade was a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cascades Company Profile

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet.

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