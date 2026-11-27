CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.33.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $183.00 to $161.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a one year low of $121.44 and a one year high of $174.27. The company's fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.82.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.12, for a total transaction of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 106,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,011,193.88. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,422,000. Howard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 41,140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management LLC now owns 736,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,770 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 157.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $157,435,000 after acquiring an additional 711,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CBRE Group by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,930,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $248,075,000 after buying an additional 662,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm. Its services include advising clients on property sales, leasing and financing, as well as managing properties and facilities, overseeing construction and development projects, and providing real estate investment management. The company serves property owners, occupiers, investors and public-sector organizations across a range of industries. Its operations span the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, with a presence in more than 100 countries.

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