CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial set a $7.75 price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,372,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,255,377 shares of the company's stock worth $128,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927,063 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,869,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,951,767 shares of the company's stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,507 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CCC stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and technology for the property and casualty insurance economy. Its platform connects insurers, collision repair shops, automakers, parts suppliers and other participants involved in vehicle claims and repairs. The company's products support claims management, damage estimating, repair workflows, parts sourcing and insurance analytics. CCC also applies artificial intelligence and data tools to help customers assess vehicle damage, manage claims and coordinate repairs.

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