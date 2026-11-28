Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

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Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,543,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 983,195 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 116.9% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,564,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 261,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 407,818 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops antibody-based treatments for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Its research focuses on targets involved in immune responses and the activity of mast cells. The company's lead candidate, barzolvolimab, is an antibody that targets the KIT receptor. Celldex is studying it for chronic urticaria and other conditions associated with mast-cell activity. Celldex also has early-stage oncology programs that investigate antibody therapies designed to affect immune pathways.

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