Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. Celsius has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $847.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Celsius's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, Director Damon DeSantis purchased 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $447,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,728,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,252,826.65. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 239,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,424. This represents a 5.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,830,120 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.8% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,983 shares of the company's stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes functional energy drinks. Its products include CELSIUS and CELSIUS Essentials, positioned for active lifestyles, as well as the Alani Nu brand, which joined the company in 2025. Founded in 2004, the company sells its beverages in the United States and international markets. In the United States, PepsiCo is a key distribution partner. John Fieldly serves as Celsius Holdings' chief executive officer.

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