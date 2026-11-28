Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE - Get Free Report) TSE: CVE has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Cenovus Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,666 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,678,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $411,552,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,730,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of C$0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy's dividend payout ratio is 18.58%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its operations span oil sands, conventional oil and natural gas production, upgrading, refining and marketing. The company produces crude oil, natural gas and bitumen, and processes crude into products such as gasoline, diesel and other refined fuels. Its assets include oil sands operations in Alberta, conventional production in Western Canada and refining and upgrading operations in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

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