Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Centuri from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centuri from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centuri from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Centuri from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Centuri

In other Centuri news, Director Charles R. Patton bought 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $915,820.48. This represents a 37.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin DeMaria bought 5,200 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,276.72. The trade was a 67.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,745 shares of company stock worth $450,114 and sold 1,663,694 shares worth $33,713,325. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centuri

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the third quarter worth $830,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 23.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centuri by 13.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 784,514 shares of the company's stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centuri by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the company's stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter.

Centuri Price Performance

NYSE CTRI opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Centuri has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Centuri had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a North American utility infrastructure services company that builds, maintains and upgrades systems used to deliver natural gas and electricity. Its work includes installing and replacing underground gas pipelines, constructing and maintaining electric distribution infrastructure, and providing related inspection, repair and emergency-response services. The company serves regulated utilities and other energy customers across the United States and Canada. Its operating businesses include NPL Construction, Neuco, Linetec Services and Riggs Distler, which provide capabilities spanning gas distribution, electric utility construction and broader infrastructure work.

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