Chagee Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chagee in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chagee from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chagee from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chagee by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 318,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chagee by 59.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chagee by 12.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 304,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chagee during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chagee by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter.

Chagee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31. Chagee has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter. Chagee had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Chagee will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chagee Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Chagee's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.14%.

Chagee Company Profile

Chagee Holding Limited operates a chain of tea beverage shops under the CHAGEE brand. The company sells freshly prepared drinks built around tea, including milk tea and other tea-based beverages, as well as related products through its retail locations. Founded in 2017 in Yunnan, China, Chagee draws on Chinese tea traditions in developing its menu and brand. Its shops serve customers in China and other markets in Asia, including countries in Southeast Asia. The company was founded by Zhang Junjie, who has served as its chairman and chief executive officer.

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