Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.41.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

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Charter Communications Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of CHTR opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $254.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($29.44). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 35.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacies Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 106.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 259.7% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 223 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 803.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. provides broadband, video, voice and mobile services in the United States, primarily under its Spectrum brand. Its residential offerings include high-speed internet, television and home phone services, while its business services include connectivity, communications and managed solutions for organizations. The company also offers Spectrum Mobile, a wireless service that complements its broadband business. Charter serves customers across a broad U.S. footprint, including communities where it provides services over its cable network.

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