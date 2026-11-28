Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $311.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $288.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.30. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.01. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $330.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6250 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,646 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,104,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,733,058 shares of the energy company's stock worth $735,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,189,839 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,396,223,000 after purchasing an additional 616,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy is a U.S.-based energy company focused on producing and exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its operations include liquefaction, storage, transportation and marketing of LNG and natural gas. The company operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana and the Corpus Christi LNG facility in Texas. These facilities process natural gas for shipment to customers in international markets, including buyers in Europe and Asia. Founded in 1996, Cheniere initially developed LNG import infrastructure before shifting its focus to exports as U.S. natural gas production expanded.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report