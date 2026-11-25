Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. Barclays set a $134.00 price target on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $136.00 price target on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, November 9th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $459,185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,774 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $115,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,935,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company's stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $118.88 and a 1 year high of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7350 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Chesapeake Utilities's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company that delivers natural gas, propane and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its businesses also include natural gas transmission and distribution, energy generation, and renewable natural gas projects. The company serves customers across Delaware, Maryland, Florida and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Its operations include regulated natural gas and electric utilities as well as unregulated propane distribution and energy-related services.

Further Reading

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