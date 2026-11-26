Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Churchill Downs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

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Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $73.08 and a 12 month high of $118.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4690 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs's previous annual dividend of $0.4380. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Churchill Downs's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,948,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 512.4% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,059,065 shares of the company's stock worth $231,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,334,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,391 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,340,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $69,099,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a gaming and entertainment company best known for operating Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Derby. The racetrack opened in 1875, the same year the inaugural Kentucky Derby was held. The company operates horse-racing venues and related wagering businesses, as well as casinos and other gaming properties in several U.S. states. Its offerings include live and simulcast racing, casino gaming, and historical horse-racing machines.

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