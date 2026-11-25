Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.60.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $153.40 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.40.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio is 22.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,280,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,465 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,891,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $200,331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,991 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $415,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company founded in 1950 and headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio. Its principal subsidiary, The Cincinnati Insurance Company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. The company offers commercial and personal insurance through independent insurance agencies, along with specialty coverage for risks that may not fit standard insurance programs. Its other operations include life insurance, reinsurance and investment management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cincinnati Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cincinnati Financial wasn't on the list.

While Cincinnati Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report