Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clearway Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

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Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,657,000 after acquiring an additional 304,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,647,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 97.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $11,802,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.11 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4824 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.4750. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Clearway Energy's payout ratio is presently -231.71%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of energy generation and infrastructure assets in the United States. Its business is centered on renewable power, including wind and solar facilities, and also includes battery storage, flexible generation and thermal infrastructure. The company sells electricity and related services to utilities, businesses and other customers, with much of its generation supported by long-term offtake agreements. Its thermal operations provide services such as steam, hot water and chilled water to customers in select markets.

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