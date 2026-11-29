Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

CLMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Climb Global Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Climb Global Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

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Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 3,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,614 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company's stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. is a technology distributor that connects software and hardware vendors with resellers and other channel partners. Through its distribution and services businesses, the company supports the sale and implementation of technology products for organizations and their customers. Its offerings span areas including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data management, networking and IT infrastructure. Climb also provides services such as technical support, training and marketing assistance to help channel partners bring technology solutions to market.

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