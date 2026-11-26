Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNX Resources from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,019,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 192.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 924,662 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,374,000 after buying an additional 608,386 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 149.8% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,949,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE CNX opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas company headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It explores for, develops and produces natural gas, primarily from shale formations in the Appalachian Basin, including the Marcellus and Utica. The company's operations are concentrated in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Its natural gas is supplied to markets that serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as electric power generation. CNX traces its roots to the coal industry and the Consolidation Coal Company, founded in the 19th century.

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