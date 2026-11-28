Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Concentrix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

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Concentrix Stock Up 6.4%

CNXC stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 23.99% and a positive return on equity of 25.00%. Concentrix's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.970-11.090 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.860-2.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio is currently -3.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $149,639,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $18,248,000. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $68,000,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation is a global technology and services company that helps businesses manage customer interactions and improve their operations. Its services include customer care, technical support, sales, back-office processing, and digital transformation, supported by technologies such as analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence. The company serves clients across a range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and communications. It operates in more than 70 countries, providing services to customers and businesses across multiple regions.

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